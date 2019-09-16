Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Qorvo worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Qorvo by 111.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 197,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,998,000 after purchasing an additional 122,684 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.39. 44,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,199. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.37. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. Qorvo had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $775.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $34,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $222,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,029.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,325. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.45.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

