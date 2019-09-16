Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 25,030 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,030 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Sealed Air worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after acquiring an additional 82,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,522,000 after acquiring an additional 136,235 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 12,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.63 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.86. 722,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,028. Sealed Air Corp has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 121.14% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.