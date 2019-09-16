Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

In other Henry Schein news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 20,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $1,494,785.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,997,035.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 19,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $1,413,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,198,180.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,198 shares of company stock worth $3,321,063 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.78. 43,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,728. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.50. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

