Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Toro by 1,032.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 341,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,865,000 after buying an additional 311,601 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Toro by 6,531.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 309,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 304,443 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Toro by 37.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 966,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,565,000 after buying an additional 265,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 82.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after buying an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Sidoti set a $72.00 target price on shares of Toro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $199,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,829.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,320 shares of company stock worth $1,249,728 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.26. 20,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,411. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average is $70.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $838.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.33 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

