TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stake Lessened by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,743 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,053.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 147,191 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 134,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,734,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $792,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515,682 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in TJX Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,204 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 126.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 85,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. MKM Partners set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.35.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.47. 2,945,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,990,287. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $57.31.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

