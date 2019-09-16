ThoreCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $108,061.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for about $1,847.65 or 0.18000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $160.17 million and approximately $108,061.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00198497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.01189758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00089680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015283 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021051 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

