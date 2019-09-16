Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 39000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $9.71 million and a PE ratio of -55.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG)

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

