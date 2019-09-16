Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $567.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) will report $567.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $561.46 million to $572.00 million. Teradyne reported sales of $566.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.72 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

Shares of TER traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,928. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,796. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Teradyne by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 125,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

