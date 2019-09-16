Telemark Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Quanterix by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Quanterix by 5,803.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Quanterix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

QTRX traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 26,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.11 million, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61. Quanterix Corp has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $36.15.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 78.07% and a negative return on equity of 74.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanterix Corp will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $49,159.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $87,311.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,605 shares of company stock worth $1,639,965 over the last three months. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QTRX shares. BTIG Research set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

