Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $33.35 Million Stock Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Telemark Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for 3.8% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $33,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 76.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 122.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.09. 175,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,908. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.82 and its 200-day moving average is $111.90. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $140.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Okta from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Okta from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total value of $5,367,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,887.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $432,004.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 687,999 shares of company stock valued at $89,401,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

