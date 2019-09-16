Telemark Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000,000 Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,260,000. Zynga accounts for approximately 3.0% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Zynga as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Zynga by 542.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 132,400 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Zynga by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Zynga by 1,556.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Zynga by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 540,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 24,498 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $224,099.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,962.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $261,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 659,146 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,798 shares of company stock worth $721,270 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $5.88. 429,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,535,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zynga Inc has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Stephens raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $6.60 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.81.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

