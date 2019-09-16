Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

TEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie raised Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Telefonica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of TEF stock remained flat at $$7.42 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,945. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.71. Telefonica has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. Telefonica had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Telefonica will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 30,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,494 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

