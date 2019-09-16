Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 11,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.06, for a total value of $72,212.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,952.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.52, for a total value of $2,666,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,469,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,453 shares of company stock worth $12,679,692. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFX stock traded down $2.63 on Monday, reaching $328.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,944. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.02 and a 1 year high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.97 and its 200 day moving average is $319.08. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teleflex from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Teleflex from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.45.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

