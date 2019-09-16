TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Trading 31.6% Higher This Week

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $331,779.00 and approximately $19,400.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00014783 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

