Tairen Capital Ltd Invests $5.31 Million in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,000. Okta accounts for 1.0% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Okta by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

OKTA traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.20. The stock had a trading volume of 172,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,908. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.82 and a 200 day moving average of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $41.88 and a 1 year high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $140.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 31.90%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $432,004.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $2,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 687,999 shares of company stock valued at $89,401,560. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Okta from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Okta from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Okta to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $135.00 price objective on Okta and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

