Tairen Capital Ltd Has $10.04 Million Holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Tairen Capital Ltd grew its position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 286.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,936 shares during the period. Mongodb makes up approximately 1.9% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tairen Capital Ltd owned 0.12% of Mongodb worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mongodb by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,430 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 690.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,482,000 after acquiring an additional 651,708 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,626,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 146.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,790,000 after acquiring an additional 472,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.63. 1,250,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,580. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.53 and a beta of 0.15. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $184.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.49.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.57.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 128,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $18,939,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $67,858.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,696 shares of company stock valued at $33,198,536 over the last 90 days. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

