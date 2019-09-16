Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,323,000. Centene comprises about 1.0% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Centene as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Centene by 7.2% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 46,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Centene by 173.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 463,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after buying an additional 293,654 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Centene by 7.5% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 351,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,459,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Centene by 554.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 64,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 54,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Centene by 79.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 354,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,848. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

In other news, Director Jessica L. Blume bought 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,021.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

