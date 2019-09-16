T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 606.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,500.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 414,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,382,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $472,946.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,939. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.85. 47,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,849. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.18. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $120.99.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.52%.

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.92.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

