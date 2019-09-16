SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,042 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 73.7% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 242,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $50,472,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 42.6% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $235.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.50 and its 200-day moving average is $203.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Gabelli cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

