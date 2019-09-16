SVA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,161 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 92.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 47,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,246. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

