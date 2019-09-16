SVA Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

SVA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTN. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 7.4% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 46,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 23,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,874,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTN stock traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,045. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $210.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.98.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

