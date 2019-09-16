SVA Wealth Management LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 47.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 14,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 60.0% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.98. 121,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,399. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $89.93.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $522,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,202.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,275 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.