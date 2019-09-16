SVA Wealth Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WH. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WH traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $61.49.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.61 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $100,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,840 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WH. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

