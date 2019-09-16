SVA Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPY. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $300.13. The stock had a trading volume of 34,795,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,736,547. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.05. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $302.46.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

