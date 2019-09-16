SVA Wealth Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Xilinx by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 8,212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Xilinx by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $357,999.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victor Peng sold 6,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,480 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.07. The company had a trading volume of 70,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,376. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.81.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

