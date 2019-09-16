Suvretta Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,668,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 409,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises 2.4% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Boston Scientific worth $114,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Boston Scientific by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $256,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,654.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $81,958.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,835 shares in the company, valued at $9,753,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,671 shares of company stock worth $3,536,692. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,825. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.