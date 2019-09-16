Suvretta Capital Management LLC Takes $73.90 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 228,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,898,000. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 1.6% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,450,000 after purchasing an additional 56,098 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.60.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $7.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $371.00. 812,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,617. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $223.63 and a twelve month high of $377.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.