Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $240.96 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,588,111 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 136,909 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 5.1% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of salesforce.com worth $240,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,273,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,392 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,247,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,009,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,132 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,901,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $301,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,716,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,208,366,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $225,887.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,155 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $51,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,696.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,631 shares of company stock worth $45,628,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $184.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $180.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $152.86. 1,869,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,866,084. The firm has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

