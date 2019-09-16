Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.21

Shares of Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.21 and traded as low as $19.49. Surface Transforms shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 103,262 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Surface Transforms in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44.

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

