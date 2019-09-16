Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) Trading 17.6% Higher

Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) traded up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40, 8,729,911 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 137% from the average session volume of 3,679,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped coverage on Superior Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Superior Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Superior Energy Services from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Superior Energy Services from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.46.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $436.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Funk bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at $68,208.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 86,507 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 37,383 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 105,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN)

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.