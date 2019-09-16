SunTrust Banks Lowers Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $50.00

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

ZION stock opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.21 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation NA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $38,997.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander Hume sold 9,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $448,492.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,886 shares of company stock valued at $936,691. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

