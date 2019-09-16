Sun Life Financial INC Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sun Life Financial INC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,224 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Investment Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 30,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,304 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Microsoft by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after acquiring an additional 203,715 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.45. The company had a trading volume of 390,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,901,156. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.64. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $141.68. The firm has a market cap of $1,050.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.21.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at $59,562,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,785,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

