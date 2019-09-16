Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 663.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 183,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after acquiring an additional 50,233 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 6,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $922,374.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,347 shares in the company, valued at $30,708,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,447 shares of company stock worth $4,262,634 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded down $2.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.39. The stock had a trading volume of 37,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.54. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $228.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.89.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.