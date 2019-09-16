Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 6,126 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 79.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 206.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 42.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.10.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total transaction of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.76. 42,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $224.43 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.66 and a 200 day moving average of $333.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

