Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 31,771 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,771 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 55.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 51.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $137,830.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,812.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $1,412,016.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,752.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,250 shares of company stock worth $2,628,156. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

AME stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.81. 782,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,226. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.14 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

