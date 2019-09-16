Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 2.9% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $290,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.57. 130,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

