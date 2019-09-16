Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 919.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.71.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,383. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $130.92. The company has a market capitalization of $121.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at $31,276,204.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $6,681,197.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

