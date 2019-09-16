Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $905,000 Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,169 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,764,501,000 after buying an additional 452,606 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,609,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,044,000 after buying an additional 171,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,756,000 after purchasing an additional 128,466 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,474,000 after purchasing an additional 78,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,666,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,564,000 after purchasing an additional 56,582 shares during the last quarter.

In other Global Payments news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.18, for a total transaction of $109,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $1,924,464.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,710 shares of company stock worth $5,556,969 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.70.

GPN traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.17. 56,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.42 and its 200 day moving average is $151.42. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $175.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

