Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $14.86 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,588 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,441 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 4.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,677,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,624,264,000 after buying an additional 1,253,256 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,269,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,297,000 after buying an additional 616,591 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,843,536 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,252,000 after buying an additional 1,774,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,684,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,518,000 after buying an additional 588,066 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,115,186 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,606,000 after buying an additional 889,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,234 shares of company stock worth $4,782,259 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.87. 4,811,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,791,938. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $211.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.