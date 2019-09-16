Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 82.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.91.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.26. The company had a trading volume of 121,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,253. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $89.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $86,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,354.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,592 shares of company stock worth $6,993,418 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

