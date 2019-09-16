Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 4,741 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 676,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $54,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 13,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,290.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.29. 239,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,432. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.81. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $64.36 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.93). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 63.53%. The firm had revenue of $407.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHP. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.