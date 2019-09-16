Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 20,845 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,845 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 1.1% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Analog Devices worth $113,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 820,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,390,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 43.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Analog Devices by 59.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 218,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after acquiring an additional 80,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $160,564.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $1,098,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,862 shares of company stock valued at $7,978,717 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $115.26. 976,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.91 and a 200 day moving average of $109.81. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.62 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

