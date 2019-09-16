Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $80.47 Million Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,933 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Anthem worth $80,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 46.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 77.5% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.53. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.40.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

