Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $61.83 Million Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,149,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 2.36% of Spectrum Brands worth $61,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

In other news, insider David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.43 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

SPB stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 476,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,548. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $83.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

SPB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

