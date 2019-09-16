Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 35,060 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,060 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $73,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.47.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,796. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The company has a market cap of $218.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,517,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,720 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

