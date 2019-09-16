Steinberg Asset Management LLC Sells 16,220 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Steinberg Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,220 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America accounts for 1.0% of Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LILAK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,062,000 after purchasing an additional 727,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,955,000 after buying an additional 188,441 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 876,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.59. 22,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $21.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

