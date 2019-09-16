Steinberg Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Steinberg Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,540 shares during the period. ViaSat accounts for 4.5% of Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Steinberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of ViaSat worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ViaSat by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,670,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,927,000 after purchasing an additional 57,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ViaSat by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,269,000 after acquiring an additional 66,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ViaSat by 479.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 354,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ViaSat by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 191,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ViaSat in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ViaSat news, Director John P. Stenbit sold 1,250 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $104,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $388,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of ViaSat in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.71.

NASDAQ VSAT traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $80.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.77. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

