Steem Dollars (SBD) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,923.00

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and $5,923.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00007645 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, GOPAX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,359.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.91 or 0.02974015 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001542 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004356 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00759602 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003039 BTC.

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,568,628 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

