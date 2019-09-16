Steadfast Group (ASX:SDF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.63

Shares of Steadfast Group Ltd (ASX:SDF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and traded as high as $3.56. Steadfast Group shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 3,512,526 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.34.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Steadfast Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.97%.

In other news, insider Francis O’Halloran sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.70 ($2.62), for a total transaction of A$185,000.00 ($131,205.67). Also, insider Philip Purcell sold 60,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.72 ($2.64), for a total transaction of A$223,547.81 ($158,544.55).

About Steadfast Group (ASX:SDF)

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services; and other complementary businesses, including technology, back office, work health consultancy, reinsurance, wholesale insurance and analytics, life insurance, and specialized legal practice.

