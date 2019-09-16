Stansberry Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 150,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 118,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period.

VGSH traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.75. 11,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,215. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

